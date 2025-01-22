Enough reading about news from the Galaxy S25 series Unpacked event, where the biggest upgrades come from, which AI features might be worth using, and whether or not we should be mad at Samsung for not giving us those beautiful red and blue colorways on the Galaxy S25 Ultra – it’s time to pre-order. Like with every new Galaxy launch, Samsung has once again stepped up a bit during pre-orders to get you the biggest discounts, the best price for your trade-in, and all the free upgrades in things like storage.

For the Galaxy S25 series launch, Samsung is doing it big again, only this time with somewhat of a twist in the upgrade department. The best Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deals will top out at $1,250, while the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 pre-order deals will land at $850 and $600, respectively.

GALAXY S25 ULTRA PRE-ORDER: The promotions to get you into a Galaxy S25 Ultra are quite simple this year and should work as easily as they ever have. Let’s walk through the breakdown, assuming you are planning to order through Samsung.com.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, which starts at $1,299, will instantly drop by $900 if you trade-in select phones. You’ll get the full $900 for a Galaxy Z Fold 6, S24 Ultra, or Fold 5. After that we drop to $750 for a Galaxy S23 Ultra, $700 for a Flip 6 or S24+, and $600 for a Galaxy S24. There are numerous older phones at $600 and $500 off too, so be sure to check your value here. Depending on the phone you have, you could already pay as little as $399 for a Galaxy S25 Ultra.

From there, Samsung is giving you up to $300 in instant Samsung Credit on top of the trade-in to spend on storage upgrades, add-ons, and Samsung Care. This is where you get to decide where your extra money goes. You won’t get the full $300 to just apply to the phone, as a good chunk of it needs to be applied to storage upgrades. It’s Samsung’s odd way of giving you a free storage upgrade. You will have anywhere from $110 to $150 after storage upgrades to apply to accessories.

Finally, if you reserved you will have a bonus $50 credit to spend in addition to all that we just walked through. However, Samsung lets us offer that $50 credit to those who didn’t reserve by simply using our links below. Seriously, a click through our link here gets you the $50 you missed out on.

There’s your $1,250 in savings on a Galaxy S25 Ultra – get after it and receive your device by February 7. Also, don’t forget that Samsung offers exclusive colors on its site, including Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

GALAXY S25+ PRE-ORDER: Not interested in buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra and would instead like to save a few hundred dollars and still get a really solid device? The Galaxy S25+ has similar pre-order promos that greatly reduce its starting price of $999.

Samsung will offer an instant $700 off with select trade-ins, a $100 Samsung Credit for storage upgrades or add-ons, and you’ll get the bonus $50 credit we talked about above with that link below. So our total for Galaxy S25+ savings is at $850.

Exclusive colors for the S25+ and S25 on Samsung’s site include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold.

GALAXY S25 PRE-ORDER: Last but not least, the Galaxy S25 and its little metal body are there for the taking at the most affordable price of them all. Starting at $799, you could save $500 off instantly via trade-in, then get a $50 Samsung Credit for storage upgrades, plus our bonus $50 at the link below. Our total savings on the Galaxy S25 sits at $600 for now.