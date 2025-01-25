Droid Life

I Did It: I’m Going With the Galaxy S25 Ultra This Year

Galaxy S25 Ultra

During Samsung’s Galaxy S launches, you’ll typically find me swapping out their previous year small model for the newest version of their smallest model. I’m talking about swapping out the non Plus or Ultra models, like a Galaxy S23 for a Galaxy S24, or this year it would be a Galaxy S24 for a Galaxy S25. For this latest launch, I’m actually changing it up a bit and looking forward to going Ultra for the first time in years.

Long-time readers of the site know that I’m a big fan of non-big phones. I write too many opinion pieces about wanting more choices and not loving the move by so many phone makers to XL-sized devices. That’s why I have been so happy with Google for giving us choice in the Pixel 9 Pro this year.

Samsung, for reasons I’d imagine have to do with margins, has never adopted a multi-size approach for its best phone. The Galaxy S20 Ultra was the beginning of the Ultra line for Samsung and that has meant only one Ultra-level device each year. For me, that has meant that I’m avoiding it like a plague because the phone has always been too damn big.

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra launch, something is different and I don’t know why. It’s probably the rounded corners or the goofy color names, but I’m actually going to give the Galaxy S25 Ultra a try. Your boy is giving in, even with the Pixel 9 Pro and this silly case still fulfilling my every need.

In all honesty, I’m mostly diving into a Galaxy S25 Ultra (this is the one I ordered) because I haven’t played with one of Samsung’s Ultra devices in so long that I really just need to see if I’m missing out. Tim does the Samsung Ultra testing around these parts, while I tackle the + and non-+ versions. Also, I know how many of our readers will use nothing else and I want to find out why that is. The rounded corners do look lovely, though. The previous models and those sharp points certainly scared me off on a number of occasions. Oh, I also had a Galaxy S24 that I did not enjoy, didn’t want to mess with the not-really-upgraded S25, and could swap it for hundreds of dollars off the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It just made too much sense to not upgrade.

Because it’s Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order time, here’s what I did.

  • $600 off for my Galaxy S24 trade: My barely used Galaxy S24 in lovely orange hasn’t been used in about a year, so I needed to part with it for maximum value. Samsung will give me $600 for it to apply instantly towards a Galaxy S25 Ultra. I don’t think I even paid $600 for this phone last year, thanks to another trade, so I’m probably coming out somewhat ahead here, which is crazy. At $600 off, I’m starting at $699 for a $1,300 phone. Check your trade values.
  • $120 off the storage upgrade to 512GB: Of course, Samsung is running their free storage upgrade promo, so I’m also going from 256GB to 512GB storage at no cost. When not in pre-order times, that would cost $120 to upgrade. I’ll take a free 512GB upgrade any day.
  • Free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro 3 ($249 value): As another part of Samsung’s pre-order launch promo, they are giving you bonus credit to spend on accessories that also happen to be discounted. Because I used this link, I got $130 in credit to spend and used it for those Buds Pro 3, since I haven’t tested them yet either. At the time of my pre-order, I somehow got them for free, but the price seems slightly adjusted now and may cost you $20.

I went with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Jetblack, which is one of Samsung’s exclusive online colors (here’s the rest of them). It’s an all-black model with black frame that looks quite nice. It’s easily my favorite option that only Samsung has.

Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deal

So yeah, I’m weirdly excited to dive into the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Someone tell me I made the right choice here.

