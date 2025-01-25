During Samsung’s Galaxy S launches, you’ll typically find me swapping out their previous year small model for the newest version of their smallest model. I’m talking about swapping out the non Plus or Ultra models, like a Galaxy S23 for a Galaxy S24, or this year it would be a Galaxy S24 for a Galaxy S25. For this latest launch, I’m actually changing it up a bit and looking forward to going Ultra for the first time in years.

Long-time readers of the site know that I’m a big fan of non-big phones. I write too many opinion pieces about wanting more choices and not loving the move by so many phone makers to XL-sized devices. That’s why I have been so happy with Google for giving us choice in the Pixel 9 Pro this year.

Samsung, for reasons I’d imagine have to do with margins, has never adopted a multi-size approach for its best phone. The Galaxy S20 Ultra was the beginning of the Ultra line for Samsung and that has meant only one Ultra-level device each year. For me, that has meant that I’m avoiding it like a plague because the phone has always been too damn big.

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra launch, something is different and I don’t know why. It’s probably the rounded corners or the goofy color names, but I’m actually going to give the Galaxy S25 Ultra a try. Your boy is giving in, even with the Pixel 9 Pro and this silly case still fulfilling my every need.

In all honesty, I’m mostly diving into a Galaxy S25 Ultra (this is the one I ordered) because I haven’t played with one of Samsung’s Ultra devices in so long that I really just need to see if I’m missing out. Tim does the Samsung Ultra testing around these parts, while I tackle the + and non-+ versions. Also, I know how many of our readers will use nothing else and I want to find out why that is. The rounded corners do look lovely, though. The previous models and those sharp points certainly scared me off on a number of occasions. Oh, I also had a Galaxy S24 that I did not enjoy, didn’t want to mess with the not-really-upgraded S25, and could swap it for hundreds of dollars off the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It just made too much sense to not upgrade.

Because it’s Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order time, here’s what I did.

$600 off for my Galaxy S24 trade : My barely used Galaxy S24 in lovely orange hasn’t been used in about a year, so I needed to part with it for maximum value. Samsung will give me $600 for it to apply instantly towards a Galaxy S25 Ultra. I don’t think I even paid $600 for this phone last year, thanks to another trade, so I’m probably coming out somewhat ahead here, which is crazy. At $600 off, I’m starting at $699 for a $1,300 phone. Check your trade values.

: My barely used Galaxy S24 in lovely orange hasn’t been used in about a year, so I needed to part with it for maximum value. Samsung will give me $600 for it to apply instantly towards a Galaxy S25 Ultra. I don’t think I even paid $600 for this phone last year, thanks to another trade, so I’m probably coming out somewhat ahead here, which is crazy. At $600 off, I’m starting at $699 for a $1,300 phone. Check your trade values. $120 off the storage upgrade to 512GB : Of course, Samsung is running their free storage upgrade promo, so I’m also going from 256GB to 512GB storage at no cost. When not in pre-order times, that would cost $120 to upgrade. I’ll take a free 512GB upgrade any day.

: Of course, Samsung is running their free storage upgrade promo, so I’m also going from 256GB to 512GB storage at no cost. When not in pre-order times, that would cost $120 to upgrade. I’ll take a free 512GB upgrade any day. Free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro 3 ($249 value): As another part of Samsung’s pre-order launch promo, they are giving you bonus credit to spend on accessories that also happen to be discounted. Because I used this link, I got $130 in credit to spend and used it for those Buds Pro 3, since I haven’t tested them yet either. At the time of my pre-order, I somehow got them for free, but the price seems slightly adjusted now and may cost you $20.

I went with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Jetblack, which is one of Samsung’s exclusive online colors (here’s the rest of them). It’s an all-black model with black frame that looks quite nice. It’s easily my favorite option that only Samsung has.

So yeah, I’m weirdly excited to dive into the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Someone tell me I made the right choice here.