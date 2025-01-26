Samsung’s pre-order deals for the Galaxy S25 series are better than last year’s, thanks to higher trade-in values for you older devices. It’s clear that Samsung understands that it needs to do more than just offer you trade-in discounts, though. They are once again offering storage upgrades, as well as credits to spend on accessories. I noted yesterday that you could essentially get a pair of their Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for free with that credit, but there’s also an opportunity to grab a Galaxy Watch for super cheap. The bundles are the play if you have credits (and you should).

$350 credits for pre-orders: Samsung has made this pre-order season slightly confusing in that they are suggesting you have $350 in credits to use with your Galaxy S25 pre-order. They aren’t being super clear there in how you get the full amount, as you don’t really have $350 to spend on whatever you want. Instead, you have to use some of those on a storage upgrade (or they just disappear), which then leaves some credits for accessory add-ons.

As an example, if you were to pre-order a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB storage, Samsung will give you $150 in credits to spend on accessories. That’s it. You aren’t getting $350 in credits. However, if you choose to upgrade storage to 512GB, you’ll then have $130 in credits to spend on accessories. Finally, if you choose 1TB storage, you’ll have $110 in credits to spend. How does that make sense? It doesn’t. But that’s the situation, which is why you might as well upgrade storage and then use the remaining credits for goodies.

The breakdown here is as follows:

Buy a 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, you only get $150 in credits Buy a 512GB model and you saved $120 with upgrade credits, plus you get $130 in accessory credits ($250 total) Buy a 1TB model and you save $240 in upgrade credits with $110 to spend on accessories ($350 total)

See it now? The best value is probably in the 512GB upgrade (configure here), as that’s essentially free (same price as 256GB) and then you have $130 to spend on other stuff, like a new watch or some buds.

Almost-free Galaxy Watch 7 or Free Buds 3 Pro: At the moment, Samsung is doing bundle deals on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra, where they are heavily discounting them if you bundle with a Galaxy S25 pre-order, while also letting you apply the credits.

If you don’t upgrade storage and keep 256GB, Samsung will give you a $150 credit to spend, which would cover the discounted price of a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. If you do upgrade storage, the $130 credits would get you the Buds 3 Pro for $20. Samsung has dropped them to $149 ($100 off) as a bundled item.

If you instead go with a Galaxy Watch 7 as the bundled item, you’ll find it as low as $25 without a storage upgrade and $45 with one. The Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to $235 at the lowest, which is still a great price, but not close-to-free.

What I’m saying here is – don’t forget to spend those credits. A free pair of “Pro” buds or an entire smartwatch is a pretty good bonus.

Samsung’s site will let you fully configure all of this to see where your credits go.