Samsung, What the Hell are These Galaxy S25 Color Names?

Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 series might not be the big redesign we all desperately want from them, but they certainly went wild with the names of colors while also delivering a couple of truly stunning options for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. Whoever was in charge of naming each shade of the Galaxy S25 was clearly testing the creative limits that was afforded to them by a boss, and they somehow survived that employment test.

Instead of simply pushing out names that make sense like “Titanium Black” or “Fire Red,” Samsung decided to mash together a couple of colors for each device while snickering at those of us who use a space bar for a living. This is naming at its worst, guys. What in the hell is “Coralred” or “Blueblack” or “Titanium Jadegreen.” I mean, I know what these are saying to me, but there’s this part of my brain that tweaks and twitches every time I see and read or type out those combos. Samsung, you can’t do this to me. You can’t do this to the WORLD.

Samsung has previously named colors “Coral Blue” and did so appropriately with a space. The Galaxy S24 came in “Jade Green” – with the space! But now it’s “Jadegreen” and I can’t. I can’t do it. Titanium “Whitesilver” is…omg. Yet the fabulously bright blue Galaxy S24 is just “Navy.” How dare you. The greyish version of the S24 is “Silver Shadow,” with the space! What are we even doing. Stop.

Look at these phones below. I don’t know which is which, but I’m guessing one is *shutters* Whitesilver and the other is *cringes* Silverblue. OK, that’s actually a pretty good way to describe them – NO, it isn’t. White *MASHES SPACEBAR* Silver is. I quit.

Which did you pre-order?