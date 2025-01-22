Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch for Kids Experience on Galaxy Watch 7

The kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE wasn’t Google’s only vision for how Wear OS could work on a kid’s wrist. Today, Google and Samsung have teamed up to launch the Galaxy Watch for Kids experience on the Galaxy Watch 7.

Starting today, Samsung and Google have launched an experience on the Galaxy Watch 7 that turns it into a Wear OS experience for kids that doesn’t require them to have a smartphone. Instead, the parent sets the watch up through their own phone as a Galaxy Watch for Kids, which then lets them monitor and control certain settings, while the kid gets to have a piece of technology to stay somewhat connected, have some apps to play with, etc. A big part of this happens through Google’s Family Link.

This experience gets started by you buying a Galaxy Watch 7 LTE (the LTE is needed for SIM activation), choosing “set-up for a child,” and then following directions on how to activate the eSIM for the watch.

Once setup for a child, the Galaxy Watch for Kids experience lets you keep an eye on where you kid is, plus you can specify who your kid can call and text (and who can call and text them) and set school time hours for no interruptions. This is all very much like Google’s Fitbit Ace LTE.

On the kid side of things, your kid will find select apps that are apparently “Teacher Approved.” Apps from Barbie, Crayola, Marvel, MathTango, PBS Kids, Rebel Girls, Tinkercast, and Unicorn Academy are available with experiences that are “designed to spark learning and discovery across kid-friendly topics and themes, including math, science, creativity, music, physical activity, mental health, well-being, and more.”

Of course, since this is a health-focused smartwatch, your kid will be able to see their daily activities from the wrist and you can monitor that data as well from your phone.

Again, to get started, you’ll need to buy a Galaxy Watch 7 with LTE.

