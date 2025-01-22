YouTube Premium subscribers, would you like some new experimental features to play with? Google announced today that it is adding several for you to toggle on, although a couple are only for iOS users. Still, there’s some good stuff here for audio nerds, YouTube web users, and for those who like to adjust the speed of playback.

The full list of these new YouTube Premium features is below and as Google describes each. What you need to know on a basic level is that there are new high-quality audio enhancements on music videos (256kbps audio), picture-in-picture for YouTube Shorts (on iOS), smart downloads for YouTube Shorts (on iOS), the ability to “Jump Ahead” on desktop/web, and expanded playback speed options up to 4x on mobile.

High-quality audio : Premium members will experience new audio enhancements, enjoying high-quality 256kbps audio on music videos with more clarity and depth.

: Premium members will experience new audio enhancements, enjoying high-quality 256kbps audio on music videos with more clarity and depth. Picture-in-Picture for YouTube Shorts on iOS : Watch your favorite Shorts while browsing other apps or checking messages.

: Watch your favorite Shorts while browsing other apps or checking messages. Smart Downloads for YouTube Shorts on iOS : You will have recommended Shorts selected and automatically downloaded for offline viewing.

: You will have recommended Shorts selected and automatically downloaded for offline viewing. “Jump ahead” on web : Previously available on mobile devices, you can now seamlessly skip ahead to the best parts of a video while browsing on web browsers.

: Previously available on mobile devices, you can now seamlessly skip ahead to the best parts of a video while browsing on web browsers. Faster playback speeds on mobile: Soon, you will be able to fine-tune your viewing experience with expanded playback speed options up to 4x on mobile devices.

Google says these new features will start showing up today for YouTube Premium users and you can find them at youtube.com/new.

// Google