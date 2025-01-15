Droid Life

Samsung Says $900 is the Trade-in Peak for Galaxy S25 Ultra Deals

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Ever since Samsung announced the Unpacked date for the Galaxy S25 Ultra reveal, we’ve been looking for every piece of info we can find about pre-order deals. Samsung usually goes big for the launch of their new phones and they have already promised things like “up to $1,250 in total savings” should you both reserve (here) and then pre-order. But what makes up that total savings amount? We took some guesses earlier, but it looks like Samsung is straight-up telling us the most important part.

For the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deal situation, we are looking at that $50 credit for reserving (here) and the chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card with it. While that’s neat info, we care the most about trade-in values and just how much Samsung will hand us for our old phone should we decide to upgrade.

When it comes to trade-ins during the Galaxy S25 Ultra launch, Samsung quietly announced that $900 is the peak trade-in value they will offer you. Specifically, they say that you can “receive up to an additional $900 credit when you trade in an eligible device.” They aren’t ready to tell us which device will fetch $900, but we can probably bet on the Galaxy S24 Ultra being one of the phones worth that much. There’s always a chance that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is worth $900 too.

So we have $900 in trade-ins plus the $50 credit for reserving, bringing us to $950. The other $300 of the $1,250 in savings will come from an “additional $300 instant credit,” according to Samsung. They haven’t said if that $300 is coming off the phone price, and I’m going to guess that it won’t. I bet that’s a credit to spend on accessories, like a Galaxy Watch Ultra. I hope I’m wrong, though.

There you have it – the $1,250 has an official breakdown and we know that Samsung’s trade-in program tops out at $900 off for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That’s up from the $750 we saw last year. This could be a big launch.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra for that $50 bonus

4  Comments

