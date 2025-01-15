Ever since Samsung announced the Unpacked date for the Galaxy S25 Ultra reveal, we’ve been looking for every piece of info we can find about pre-order deals. Samsung usually goes big for the launch of their new phones and they have already promised things like “up to $1,250 in total savings” should you both reserve (here) and then pre-order. But what makes up that total savings amount? We took some guesses earlier, but it looks like Samsung is straight-up telling us the most important part.

For the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deal situation, we are looking at that $50 credit for reserving (here) and the chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card with it. While that’s neat info, we care the most about trade-in values and just how much Samsung will hand us for our old phone should we decide to upgrade.

When it comes to trade-ins during the Galaxy S25 Ultra launch, Samsung quietly announced that $900 is the peak trade-in value they will offer you. Specifically, they say that you can “receive up to an additional $900 credit when you trade in an eligible device.” They aren’t ready to tell us which device will fetch $900, but we can probably bet on the Galaxy S24 Ultra being one of the phones worth that much. There’s always a chance that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is worth $900 too.

So we have $900 in trade-ins plus the $50 credit for reserving, bringing us to $950. The other $300 of the $1,250 in savings will come from an “additional $300 instant credit,” according to Samsung. They haven’t said if that $300 is coming off the phone price, and I’m going to guess that it won’t. I bet that’s a credit to spend on accessories, like a Galaxy Watch Ultra. I hope I’m wrong, though.

There you have it – the $1,250 has an official breakdown and we know that Samsung’s trade-in program tops out at $900 off for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That’s up from the $750 we saw last year. This could be a big launch.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra for that $50 bonus