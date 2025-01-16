Next week is Galaxy S25 week, but thanks to the internet, we’re getting a bit of an early look at Samsung’s upcoming devices. In leaked marketing material from what we assume is Samsung, we get a glance at One UI 7’s Now Brief, as well as camera specs for the lineup.

In the header image above, we can see One UI 7’s latest feature Now Brief. Accessed via your lock screen, this briefing will provide weather information, how well you slept, automations to make your day a bit easier, and a wellness overview. We assume pieces of Now Brief can be customized, with the ability to add and remove items.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Camera and battery specs for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ were also attached to this leak. On the S25 Ultra, we’re potentially looking at a quad rear setup, highlighted by the monstrous 200-megapixel Samsung sensor, plus a 5,000mAh battery. For the Galaxy S25+, it’ll be a triple camera setup and 4,900mAh battery.

Compared to last year, don’t expect any massive changes, but instead we’ll be looking for further refinements of an already really good Galaxy experience.

Galaxy S25+

Unpacked is scheduled for next Wednesday. We’ll be there. And you better reserve your Galaxy for that extra $50 off.

