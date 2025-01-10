You might be trying to prepare for Galaxy S25 pre-orders and wondering what the deals will be, how much you can expect for your device in Samsung’s trade-in program, what the other bonuses or discounts might be, that sort of thing. Samsung has yet to reveal all of those details (and won’t until Unpacked), but if we look at last year’s pre-order promos for the Galaxy S24, we can probably make some solid guesses.

To recap the Galaxy S25 launch, we do know some stuff. For example, Samsung opened up reservations (here) that’ll get you the best pre-order deals once they go live. Samsung says you’ll get a $50 Samsung Credit, up to $1,250 in additional savings of some kind, plus a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung credit through a giveaway (that appears to be for only 1 person) by reserving.

The $50 credit is pretty straight forward, but what about that mysterious $1,250 in additional savings? Samsung has been doing some odd promos lately, where they say you can save $1,000+ towards devices, but that often means a trade-in discount with a storage upgrade and then further savings by bundling and buying a watch too. It makes it difficult to take them at their word for that number, so we won’t. You are not likely to save $1,250 directly off a Galaxy S25 Ultra. That’s what I’m saying.

However, what Samsung did do for the Galaxy S24 Ultra launch was use a “$1,020 in savings” line to offer up to $750 off with trade-ins of top devices. They then gave you a free storage upgrade ($120 value) and tossed in $150 in credits to apply towards accessories.

This $1,250 savings number is certainly throwing me off some because I don’t know what else they could include. I’m hoping it means they’ll up the top trade-in values to somewhere close to $900, but the past two years they topped out at $750. The free storage upgrade ($120) seems like a given, plus then they’ll almost certainly toss in more credits for pre-ordering on top of the reservation $50. They could offer Samsung Care+ for free for a year or so to make up the rest, or again, do some weird math with bundle discounts.

So yeah, that should give you an idea of what’s to come to get the best Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deal.

As always, the best deal does start with a free reservation – so sign-up here.