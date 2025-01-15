Right now, when you think of which company is king of charging speeds, it’s hard for US consumers not to give that award to OnePlus for its incredibly fast wired speeds. However, as technologies are developed and adopted, things could change. That’s what we’ve been hearing about the Qi wireless standard, now in its second iteration (v2.2, to be exact) and promised to be adopted by both Samsung and Google in 2025.

At CES this year, Samsung detailed its new S2MIW06 wireless charging chip, reported to be capable of wireless charging speeds of up to 50W. The new chip supports all profiles of the existing Qi standard, those being Baseline Power (the widest adopted profile), Extended Power (boosted speeds up to 15W), plus the newer Magnetic Power Profile that uses magnets to better align coils and boost speeds to 25W.

The question is, when will your Galaxy phone have this new chip? Nothing that’s been reported or leaked so far points to the Galaxy S25 lineup featuring this new chip. We may be waiting a bit longer to see 50W speeds come to Galaxy, but we can now rest assured that Samsung is actively working on deploying it.

For those interested in the Galaxy S25 lineup, it has been reported that we could see speeds of up to 25W, which for wireless charging, seems plenty fast to us. You can currently reserve Samsung’s new phones and save up to $1250.

As Samsung and Google continue to detail its upcoming Qi 2 plans, we’ll keep you posted.

// Samsung Semiconductor | 9to5Google