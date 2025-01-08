January’s Pixel phone, foldable, and tablet update hit earlier in the week and you might be wondering when your Pixel Watch will see the same. Unfortunately, the Pixel Watch is not expected to see an update this month or next month.

For those who missed the news, because it dropped back in November, Google confirmed to us at the time that the next Pixel Watch update isn’t scheduled to arrive until March 2025. They made mention of the November update being the last update until March in the changelog for that update and we followed-up to make sure we understood what they were saying. They were indeed saying that Pixel Watch updates would resume in March.

We don’t know the reasoning, but at least there was a December Feature Drop for some Pixel Watch owners to at least see some new goodies. There wasn’t an actual system update in December, though, so we are clear.

If you own a Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3, sit tight.