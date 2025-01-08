Droid Life

Another Marvel SNAP Season is Here and Iron Patriot is Very Nice

It’s that time again, with another season of Marvel SNAP getting released. This month, we have Dark Avengers, complete with new cards, a new location (plus the return of an updated one), and the return of Twitch drops.

New cards include Iron Patriot (the season pass card) which is already seeing a ton of play, Moonstone that has the Ongoing effects of your in-play 1, 2, and 3-cost cards, and Ares that will compare the power of the top 3 cards of both decks and then scale +6 power if your total is higher.

Here’s the full list of new cards for this month.

New Cards

  • Iron Patriot – On Reveal: Add a random 4, 5, or 6-Cost card to your hand. If you’re winning here after next turn, give it -4 Cost.
  • Victoria Hand – Ongoing: Your cards that were created in your hand have +2 Power.
  • Moonstone – Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of your 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here.
  • Bullseye – Activate: Discard all cards that cost 1 or less from your hand. Afflict that many different enemy cards with -2 Power.
  • Ares – On Reveal: Compare the Power of the top 3 cards of both decks. If your total is higher, +6 Power.

Locations wise, we’re seeing the introduction of Asgard Besieged with text that reads, “After turn 3, add The Destroyer to the winning side.” I have a feeling that location is going to suck at times, plus the return of The Peak, which will no longer be a friend to Mr. Negative decks. The updated text reads, “Steal the leftmost card from your opponent’s hand.” I can’t wait to do a bit of Agatha trolling with that location.

If you aren’t playing Marvel SNAP yet, that’s probably a good thing. It’s highly addictive, but it sure is fun. See you on the ladder.

