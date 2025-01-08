It’s that time again, with another season of Marvel SNAP getting released. This month, we have Dark Avengers, complete with new cards, a new location (plus the return of an updated one), and the return of Twitch drops.

New cards include Iron Patriot (the season pass card) which is already seeing a ton of play, Moonstone that has the Ongoing effects of your in-play 1, 2, and 3-cost cards, and Ares that will compare the power of the top 3 cards of both decks and then scale +6 power if your total is higher.

Here’s the full list of new cards for this month.

New Cards

Iron Patriot – On Reveal: Add a random 4, 5, or 6-Cost card to your hand. If you’re winning here after next turn, give it -4 Cost.

– On Reveal: Add a random 4, 5, or 6-Cost card to your hand. If you’re winning here after next turn, give it -4 Cost. Victoria Hand – Ongoing: Your cards that were created in your hand have +2 Power.

– Ongoing: Your cards that were created in your hand have +2 Power. Moonstone – Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of your 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here.

– Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of your 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here. Bullseye – Activate: Discard all cards that cost 1 or less from your hand. Afflict that many different enemy cards with -2 Power.

– Activate: Discard all cards that cost 1 or less from your hand. Afflict that many different enemy cards with -2 Power. Ares – On Reveal: Compare the Power of the top 3 cards of both decks. If your total is higher, +6 Power.

Locations wise, we’re seeing the introduction of Asgard Besieged with text that reads, “After turn 3, add The Destroyer to the winning side.” I have a feeling that location is going to suck at times, plus the return of The Peak, which will no longer be a friend to Mr. Negative decks. The updated text reads, “Steal the leftmost card from your opponent’s hand.” I can’t wait to do a bit of Agatha trolling with that location.

If you aren’t playing Marvel SNAP yet, that’s probably a good thing. It’s highly addictive, but it sure is fun. See you on the ladder.

// Marvel Snap