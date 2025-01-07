Guys, Lenovo made an Android tablet and it actually looks kind of cool and potentially worth buying. I can’t believe I’m saying that in 2024, but hear me out on this new Lenovo Legion Tab 8.8 (Gen 3).

This Legion Tab receives the “Legion” branding because it has a gaming focus and Legion is Lenovo’s gaming brand. To make it worth the name, Lenovo tossed in a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (last year’s best chipset, but being last year helps the price stay down), 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, a decent-sized 6550mAh battery with 45W charging, and an 8.8″ QHD display that ramps to 165Hz at certain times.

This tablet also had dual speakers, dual USB-C charging ports (for charging and attaching accessories), has cameras that you won’t care about, and comes in Eclipse Black. There’s a vapor chamber for keeping the device cool during strenuous gaming sessions, ray tracing support, and a full-metal design to keep it premium while it weighs just 350g and is 7.79mm thick.

Like, this looks nice. Those specs are very good for an Android tablet, especially one that isn’t a massive 14″ behemoth. What I’m saying is that Samsung has the wrong approach to tablets, because I can’t imagine most people want to hold a TV on their lap as they attempt to consume content or play games. But this, an 8.8″ tablet with high-end specs and a gaming focus, could be exactly what the Android space needs.

Seriously, I might buy one since the price is a more-than-reasonable $499. You can order it now with delivery expected by January 14.

Buy Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 (8.8″)

Lenovo Legion Tab (8.8) specs