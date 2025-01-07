Samsung has set the date for its next Unpacked event, at which we expect to see the company unveil the new Galaxy S25 lineup. Thanks to the internet, we don’t have to wait that long.

Courtesy of WinFuture, we can see the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra ahead of Samsung’s announcement. However, note that the images show the upcoming devices in a silicone case, but we can still see everything.

The rear camera setup looks as we expected, very similar to what Samsung has on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ have 3 rear-facing cameras, while the S25 Ultra has the extra sensors on its backside. Beyond that, though, there isn’t too much to see to be honest.

WinFuture also has images of a Qi2 case for each phone, so if you want to see a case, you can follow the link below. For me, seeing the hardware is neat, but I’m more interested in what color options Samsung will have in 2025. Please, Samsung, give me this again.

Thoughts on these designs?

// WinFuture