We’re into the first full week of January and that means we start wondering if Google will send out a Pixel update or not. Since they ditched their first-Monday schedule a couple of years ago, the timing of each month’s Pixel update is sort of up in the air. However, some of their partners spoil any surprise from time to time, and that has happened again today, thanks to Verizon.

UPDATE : Google has made the update official – all details here.

According to Big Red, Google is planning to release the January 2025 Pixel update today for the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with more than just security patches for select devices. Let’s talk through it before Google makes it official.

All of the still-supported Pixel devices will see January Android build AP4A.250105.002. As far as changes go, Verizon lists the following for the Pixel 8 up through the Pixel 9 series:

Security Provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device

Audio issue Addressed audio delay and stability issues when using certain apps

User Interface issue Addressed Pixel launcher themed icon color display issue in certain conditions



For the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, there are two additional notes that involve display/graphics and the user interface:

Display and Graphics Addressed an issue with flashing lines on screen in certain conditions

User Interface Addressed Pixel launcher themed icon color display issue in certain conditions



And finally, for Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 owners, this is actually just a security patch.

Google hasn’t yet made these updates official, but they likely will within the next couple of hours. We’ll let you know once that happens.

// Verizon

Cheers Tim!