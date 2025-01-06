Samsung has confirmed that its next Unpacked event is scheduled for January 22 at 10am Pacific, complete with live press event in San Jose, CA and a livestream for those who can’t attend.

At this year’s Unpacked, we will be introduced to the Galaxy S25 lineup, as well as Galaxy AI again taking centerstage. In the invite, Samsung says, “The new Galaxy AI will be more natural and intuitive and will change the way Galaxy users interact with the world.”

We will be on hand in San Jose, bringing you all of the news and we’re looking forward to it.

Reservations Now Open: Samsung has also opened up its reservation program for the next Galaxy lineup, which in our opinion, is usually the best time to buy Samsung’s latest phones.

This year, Samsung is offering a $50 credit toward purchase of a Galaxy S25 device during the pre-order period, as well as entering you into a drawing for a $5K gift card. Trade-in amounts will max out at $900, plus Samsung is offering up to an additional $300 instant credit for a total of up to $1,250 in savings when you reserve and pre-order.

That ain’t bad at all.