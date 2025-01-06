Droid Life

Galaxy S25 Reservations Open, Save Up to $1250!

Samsung’s reservations for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series are now live.

For those who reserve during the period leading up to January 22, Samsung is offering $50 of an instant discount when you go through with purchase. The $50 can be paired with trade-in savings and other instant discounts. This means you can get your next Galaxy for a very reasonable price.

For 2025, Samsung is offering trade-in values of up to $900, as well as $300 in instant discounts, bringing the grand total of savings to $1250 (which includes the $50 reservation credit). If you were ever curious about the best time to buy a Galaxy phone, this reservation period is it.

Reserving is easy. There’s zero commitment and you’ll simply need to provide a name and email address. Even if you’re still on the fence, we recommending reserving to ensure you get the $50 credit, just in case. Follow the link below and get it done.

Reserve Galaxy S25 Here

