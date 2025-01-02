2025 Will be a Good Year for Android

It’s a new year, so let’s start getting our hopes up for 2025, only to have them possibly crushed by who knows what. I will always be optimistic for things to come, and honestly, this year is shaping up to be a great one.

Below we have a few of the highlights we are looking forward to. For example, if the Pixel 9 hardware is any indication in the direction Google is going, we think the Pixel 10 lineup will be the best yet. And same goes for Samsung and its Galaxy S25 series. With each year, Samsung’s devices get more refined, so let’s hope 2025’s Galaxy family builds on that.

Here’s what we’re looking forward to in 2025.

10-Generation Pixel Phones

We’re not saying Google absolutely needs to do something special to celebrate this milestone year in Pixel history, but it wouldn’t hurt, right? We’ve reached the tenth generation for Pixel phones and we’re thinking Google should be cooking up something hot. The Pixel 9 introduced us to the Pro model and we think they are some of the best Android phones you can currently buy. For the Pixel 10, much has been reported on its silicon, with talks surrounding 2nm processes and in-house designs.

We have yet to get a peek at the design, but instead of a major hardware change, I’m actually hoping for more vibrant color options to celebrate the 10th anniversary. Maybe a series of Google colors? Red would be nice. Maybe a Blue similar to what we had with the first Pixel as a nod to the phone that started it all? I’m not asking for a lot here.

Android 16 Gets Earlier Release

This year marks a change in the Android release schedule, likely because Google doesn’t want another repeat of last year’s timing. In 2024, we saw Pixel 9 launch with Android 14 and then get updated to Android 15 (the latest version), which was likely not ideal in terms of showing off all of the new features at launch. Regardless, we’re already beta testing Android 16, with public launch scheduled for Q2. With Q2 being the plan, that essentially guarantees that the Pixel 10 lineup will launch with it. If you haven’t been keep tracking of what we’ve been finding inside of Android 16, look here.

Galaxy S25 Lineup

Galaxy S24 Ultra is such a good phone, and considering things tend to get better, we have high hopes for the Galaxy S25 Ultra (and the entire Galaxy S25 series). From leaks, we aren’t expecting any major hardware changes in 2025 for the Galaxy series, but we’re sure there will be improvements somewhere. We’re confident that Galaxy S25 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon, so that’s positive news already.

The next Unpacked event is scheduled for January 22, so mark the calendars and get ready for all of the sweet pre-order deals that Samsung does. We’ll definitely be on hand at the event to bring you all of the 2025 Samsung news.

Good Phones From Other Companies

While the Android market is completely dominated by Samsung and Google, there are other phones we’re looking forward to in 2025. For example, there’s the OnePlus 13 series, Nothing Phone 3, plus all of the foldables that we didn’t even mention from Samsung and Google. Honestly, you can’t tell me that 2025 isn’t an exciting year for Android fans.

The return of HTC

Lol, just kidding. There are currently no plans that we’re aware of for HTC to remerge in the Android game. That would be super sweet, though.

If you think we missed something, let us know in the comments and we’ll be excited right alongside you.