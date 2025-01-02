Samsung took to its community forum this week to announce big changes in store for its uber popular app Good Lock. For those who aren’t in the know, Good Lock has been around for quite some time, allowing for additional UI tweaks and appearance changes that aren’t shipped preloaded on Galaxy devices. If you own a Galaxy device, you should download it.

Anyway, Samsung announced that it will finally be bringing Good Lock to Google Play, which is a big change versus Samsung’s own app store being the only place to snag it officially. This should open it up to even more users, as it seems many Galaxy users weren’t even aware that it existed previously. This change will be official once One UI 7 is available publicly.

In addition to the improved availability, Good Lock is also in line for a makeover. As detailed, “The overall composition of the main app has been changed to improve UI convenience.” I always thought the UI could be a touch confusing, so hopefully a redesign helps with that.

Samsung also detailed changes for many of the functions that are inside of Good Lock. You can view all of those changes by following the link below.

We’ll update you as soon as we see Good Lock pop up into Google Play.

