As we approach 2025, it’s very fitting that we would learn more potential details concerning Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup. We’re expecting Samsung to launch these devices in Q1 of next year, with the latest detail pertaining to the chipset we’ll reportedly see powering these devices. And don’t worry, it’s very good news.

According to Samsung leaker @UniverseIce, Samsung will use the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for the Galaxy S25 lineup globally. This would be instead of utilizing its own Exynos silicon, but in terms of features and performance, it’s safe to assume that most buyers would prefer the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

When Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 8 Elite, it detailed the new custom Oryon CPU, which the company claimed is the “fastest mobile CPU in the world” with peak speeds up to 4.32GHz. Those speeds mean a 45% boost in CPU performance, a 44% improvement in power efficiency, and supposed web browsing improvement of 62%. These are all things we want from a Galaxy S25 lineup.

For all of the Snapdragon 8 Elite details, look here at our writeup.

We believe we caught our first 3rd-party glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Ultra back in September. It looks to have a backside similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which checks out pretty well. We’ll keep you posted on more Galaxy S25 news as it trickles in.

// @UniverseIce