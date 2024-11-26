It was back in September when we got our first rendered look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Since then, we haven’t seen much. That changed this week when a user posted a very brief video to reddit, detailing what appears to be Samsung’s next flagship device.

Update: Shortly after this video went live, Android Authority posted up a few additional stills of the device. They don’t offer too much excitement, but it’s looking very likely that the leaked video is legit and indeed the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. With the new set of pictures, we can see the device’s bottom side (USB-C, speaker, SIM tray, microphone), as well as the S Pen. The other image shows that someone is charging the device. Very nice.

Expected to be announced early next year, the video doubles down on what we saw in September. The rear cameras look very similar to what Samsung gave us on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and while some could argue the brief shot of the front doesn’t give us much to work with, we do see the updated pill-shaped battery icon, first seen with One UI 7.

Again, it’s a short video, but it does paint the phone in a good light. It’s a handsome device, no doubt.

Watch it, then share your thoughts below. Do we like it?

// reddit