December Pixel Update Expands to Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 on T-Mobile

Earlier in the week, Google released December updates for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 series devices that were being used on T-Mobile. The list of devices included the entire series for each, from the Pixel 9 through the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel 8, 8a, and 8 Pro. The update arrived around a week after all of the other Pixel devices had seen the big build.

Today, Google has further expanded Pixel updates to T-Mobile devices, this time for the Pixel 7 series and the original Pixel Fold. That means the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold are all now receiving build AP4A.241205.013.C1.

The updates for those devices should begin rolling out over-the-air shortly, assuming Google and T-Mobile are in sync here. That’s at least what we saw for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8, where the minute the factory image and OTA files dropped, folks took to reddit to share news of the update downloading on their phones.

What’s new in this December Pixel update? Well, it’s a big QPR1 update that also happens to be a Pixel Feature Drop. There are at least 20 items worth noting from it that you can read about here.

For those not interested in waiting, you can always manually flash the update. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: