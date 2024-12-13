Google Home Devices Get First Taste of Gemini in Place of Assistant

We are inching closer to the day that Google Assistant is fully retired and Gemini takes its place as the assistant-like service on our devices. Google is already heavily pushing Gemini on phones and now it appears to be testing the waters for your Google Home equipment.

In a Google Support page – because Google didn’t officially announce this yet – we see that Google has started to allow select Google Home devices to switch from Google Assistant over to Gemini. This is happening in a Public Preview as a test, so nothing is forcing anyone at this moment. However, if you own a Nest Audio or Nest Mini (2nd Gen), you can take Gemini for a spin.

Switch to Gemini on Google Home devices: Google details the option by telling folks they can switch to Gemini from Google Assistant by first enrolling their Nest Audio or Nest Mini (2nd Gen) devices in the Google Home Public Preview (instructions). The other requirement, outside of owning those devices, is to have Voice Match turned on (instructions), which I’d imagine most of you do.

Gemini features on Google Home devices: If you make this switch, it’s tough to know how much your experience will change, but Google is saying that by enabling this, you are using Gemini models to bring “smarter and more helpful responses.” You should also find “new, more natural sounding voices” with some of Gemini’s additional smarts at the ready.

Google recommends you using Gemini on your Nest Audio to learn more about topics, ask follow-up questions, and interrupt Google at any time during a response to change prompts. None of those things sound like that big of a deal, but it’s just a start.

If you make the switch, you’ll have to let us know if this Gemini-powered Home assistant can complete your typical Assistant tasks still and if it improves your experience.

// Google