Google Pixel owners on T-Mobile now have access to factory images and OTA builds for the December update that was announced just earlier this month.

Over on Google’s website, we are seeing builds for Pixel devices such as the latest Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as well as builds for the Pixel 8 series which includes the Pixel 8a. For a full list of builds, follow the links below.

For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: