Google released the December Pixel update this morning and it happens to be the stable version of Android 15 QPR1 that we have been testing since August. These QPR builds are typically quite large, and that’s the case again here. In addition to this being a massive update, it also happens to be the December Pixel Feature Drop with 20+ changes to the entire Pixel portfolio.

As a part of the announcement for this latest drop, Google says to expect rollout to begin as early as today, December 5. Of course, your carrier may slow things down some, but you can start checking for the update right away if you aren’t on some other QPR2 beta or Android 16 Developer Preview build.

As for which devices are getting the December Pixel update, it should be just like the Android 15 update for October and the November patch, barring some surprise from Google (like the Pixel 5a last month). The full list includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The newest members of the family, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all included as well.

Here are the build numbers for your Pixel device across the globe/carrier:

Global

Pixel 6: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 6 Pro: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 6a: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 7: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 7 Pro: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 7a: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel Tablet: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel Fold: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 8: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 8 Pro: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 8a: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 9: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.241205.013

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.241205.013

Telstra

Pixel 7: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel 7 Pro: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel 7a: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel Fold: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel 8: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel 8a: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel 9: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.241205.013.B1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.241205.013.B1

EMEA (AT, BE, CH, CZ, DE, DK, EE, ES, FI, FR, HU, IE, IT, LT, LV, NL, NO, PL, PT, RO, SE, SI, SK, RE, GP, GB)

Pixel 6: AP4A.241205.013.A2

Pixel 6 Pro: AP4A.241205.013.A2

Pixel 6a: AP4A.241205.013.A2

NOTE: Google fixed 16 noteworthy bugs in this December update. The full list of fixes can be found here.

Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

