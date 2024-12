Heads up, fresh December patches are shipping out to owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Inside, we’re seeing the December security patch for both devices and nothing else. You can view the updated software versions below.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Z Flip 6 : F741USQS2AXKF

: F741USQS2AXKF Galaxy Z Fold 6: F956USQS2AXKF

If after booting the update and you happen to spot something new, let us know.

