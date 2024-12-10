After watching the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 series both see updates to One UI 6 Watch and Wear OS, Galaxy Watch 4 owners were probably wondering when their turn would arrive. Samsung announced that both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were due for the update as early as late November, but we had not yet seen them in the US.

Well, the time has come!

Samsung posted notes for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (SM-R880, SMR890) that discuss all of the new features and changes in One UI 6 Watch as it rolls out to watches. The builds you could see are R880XXU1IXK1 or R890XXU1IXK1. We are not yet seeing the same info and build details for the regular Galaxy Watch 4, although it should be here at any moment as well.

In this update, like with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 6, the Galaxy Watch 4 will get new watch faces, visual enhancements, more health features, deeper sleep analysis, pinch gestures, and some level of AI sprinkled throughout.

You’ll find the full list of changes at the link below. To check for your update, head into your Galaxy Wearable app.

// Samsung