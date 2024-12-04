There’s a fresh Wear OS upgrade rolling out to Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro owners this week. This is the Wear OS 5 upgrade (aka One UI 6), which brings a whole suite of new features and enhancements.

Samsung highlights new watch faces in this update, as well as other visual enhancements and improved tile graphics. Galaxy AI is also injected into the update, meaning Samsung’s Energy Score is available for the fitness-minded folks, plus better sleep analysis is also available. Galaxy AI will also allow for improved smart replies to messages from your wrist and the ability to respond to messages with favorited emoji is also baked in.

This is the same upgrade that the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup received in late November and we detailed everything new back then. I recommend you read that post for a complete list of what’s new.

Enjoy, Watch 5 owners.

// Samsung