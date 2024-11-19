Back in June of this year, Samsung surprised us a bit by opening up a Wear OS 5 and One UI 6 Watch beta program for Galaxy Watch devices, like the Galaxy Watch 6. For those who lost track, Samsung never did send the stable version of that update out, as all Galaxy Watch units from the Galaxy Watch 6 on back sat in limbo on beta builds.

We don’t know the reason for the slow rollout, but today, things are changing for the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch FE – stable One UI 6 Watch and Wear OS 5 are here.

Samsung made the announcement by confirming that One UI 6 Watch will hit with “select” features from the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. We’re talking about features like Energy Score, new and advanced AI algorithms and sleep metrics, a more robust Sleep Analysis, a Sleep Apnea option, new watch faces, AI-powered suggested replies, and gestures, like the ability to Double Pinch to dismiss notifications, answer calls, take photos, etc.

Here is the full list of Galaxy Watch devices seeing the One UI 6 Watch update and Wear OS 5:

Galaxy Watch6

Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Galaxy Watch5

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Galaxy Watch4

Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Galaxy Watch FE

To check for the update, which begins rolling out as early as today, head into your Galaxy Wearable app.

// Samsung