Alongside the long list of Feature Drop goodies included in the December Pixel update, Google has also provided the list of noteworthy bug fixes that were a part of this quarterly platform release. There may not be dozens and dozens of items like we have seen in the past, but there are 16 lines worth reading to see if Google took care of anything making your Pixel experience less than stellar.

Google breaks out the list through audio, Bluetooth, camera, display/graphics, system, telephony, user interface, and WiFi. Not every item is applicable to all Pixel devices, though. There are certainly a number of items tied to the new Pixel 9 line-up, but the aging Pixel 6 series is seeing plenty of its own fixes.

If your Pixel phone had issues in any of those just-mentioned areas, we’ve got the full list for you below. To download the December Pixel update, head over to this post.

Pixel Update – December Bug Fixes

Audio

Fix for audio stability and performance in certain condition*[5]

Fix for issue with device reboot while using a USB audio device in certain conditions*[1]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue with Bluetooth range in certain conditions*[6]

Camera

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions*[1]

Display & Graphics

Issue with green tint on screen in certain conditions*[1]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[4]

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing the lockscreen wallpaper to fade out slowly in certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with dark mode settings stability in certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with delay in call notifications appearing in certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue with repeating color selection in Wallpapers & Styles in certain conditions*[6]

Fix for issue with Wallpaper & Style app crashing in certain conditions*[6]

Fix to improve swipe actions in certain condition*[3]

Fix for issue with notification background colors in certain conditions*[3]

Wi-Fi

Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions*[5]

——————————————————————————————————

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[4] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[5] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[6] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

// Google