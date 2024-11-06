Following up the massive Android 15 update from last month for all of Google’s still-supported Pixel devices, we have the November Pixel update rolling out with the latest Android security patches.

As for which devices are getting the November Pixel update, it should be just like the Android 15 update for October, barring some surprise from Google. The full list includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all included as well.

The November Pixel update builds to be on the lookout for are below, and there’s just one for all devices as a Global build this time around.

Global

Pixel 6: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 6 Pro: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 6a: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 7: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 7 Pro: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 7a: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel Tablet: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel Fold: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 8: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 8 Pro: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 8a: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 9: AP3A.241105.008

Pixel 9 Pro: AP3A.241105.008

Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP3A.241105.008

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP3A.241105.008

November Pixel Bug Fixes: As far as fixes go, we detailed this list yesterday, but Google has confirmed that the update aims at Bluetooth, Camera, display & graphics, sensors, touch, and user interface bugs that needed addressed.

Bluetooth

Fix for issue with Bluetooth range under certain conditions*[3]

Camera

Fix for issue observing camera tilt when zooming between cameras under certain conditions*[3]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing white dots to flash under certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions*[2]

Sensors

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions*[3]

Touch

Fix for issue in pressing the keyboard dismiss button in certain conditions*[3]

User Interface

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations*[1]

———————————–

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[2] Pixel 8a

*[3] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: