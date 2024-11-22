The Android deals are plentiful this time of year, which is great for those of us who were patient when companies were announcing their newest phones in the earlier part of the year. Today we’re seeing $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro over on Amazon, which makes that phone a very easy decision.

Amazon has both Obsidian and Porcelain at $200 off, bringing the price of the device down to $799. Hazel is at $849 ($150 off), but a very intriguing deal is $200 off for the Rose Quartz Pixel 9 Pro in 256GB, down to $899. That phone is listed at $1049 on Google Store right now, so that’s a fantastic deal.

If Pixel 9 Pro is on your shopping list, or maybe the smaller Pixel 9 is (currently $250 off), Amazon is the place to go at this time.

Follow the link below to snag the deal before it’s gone.