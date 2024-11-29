The Pixel 9 Black Friday deal that slashed $250 off the device is still a great one if you can find it with a shipping time that isn’t in mid-January. Want a better deal on Google’s non-Pro phone? Mint Mobile actually has one that you should consider.

Mint Mobile currently has the Pixel 9 (128GB) with a $500 off discount if you buy a year of service, which is also at 50% off. That might be sort of confusing to understand, so let me break it down.

PIXEL 9 $500 OFF : If you hit this link, you’ll see the Pixel 9 with a discount that drops it from $799 to $299. Mint had both Obsidian and Wintergreen at one point, but Wintergreen has sold out and Obsidian probably won’t be far behind it. $500 off the Pixel 9 is just incredible pricing.

: If you hit this link, you’ll see the Pixel 9 with a discount that drops it from $799 to $299. Mint had both Obsidian and Wintergreen at one point, but Wintergreen has sold out and Obsidian probably won’t be far behind it. $500 off the Pixel 9 is just incredible pricing. 50% OFF SERVICE: To get the $500 off, you have to sign-up for service with Mint Mobile and you should really consider it. They are running a deal to make it worth doing at the moment, thanks to a 50% discount on their best plans, including one that is fully unlimited. You could pay $180 for 12 months of unlimited service. Without this deal, you would pay $360 for the same service.

Combined together, you would pay $479 and that gets you a Pixel 9 with a year of unlimited Mint Mobile service. That’s really about the best Black Friday deal you’ll find.

For those hesitating, understand that Mint Mobile is now owned by T-Mobile and uses the T-Mobile network for service. T-Mobile’s network is arguably the best in the country at this point and that should mean a solid experience with Mint. Mint is simply a prepaid carrier where you pay up front for service and receive unlimited talk/text, free calling to Mexico and Canada, high-speed 5G, mobile hotspot access, and WiFi calling.

Again, they already sold through the Wintergreen model, so Obsidian won’t be far behind it. Read Tim’s Pixel 9 review if you need more.

Mint Mobile Deal Link