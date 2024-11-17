The plan from Google was to make their Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday deals available starting November 21 through the Google Store. That still appears to be the plan, but its retail partners are dropping prices ahead of time. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are both $150 right now if you are ready to take action.

We talked about this previously, but at $150 off, the Pixel 9 Pro starts at $849 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $949. These are such incredible prices for two phones that I’d argue are the best in the industry at the moment. I’ve danced between the entire Pixel 9 line-up over the past couple of months and even flirted with an iPhone again, but these Pixel 9 Pro devices have me on lock. I cannot put them down.

$150 OFF PIXEL 9 PRO BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Those $849 and $949 prices get you 128GB of storage, but I’m going to recommend you jump to 256GB if you plan on keeping these phones for a while. They have next level cameras, apps are growing by the day, and we consume more content than ever on our phones – storage could be an issue with only 128GB. Thankfully, all models (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB) are $150 off, so you get a discount no matter the model you choose. Oh, all colors are discounted too.

You can find our Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL review right here if you need more details on why these should be one of your next phones.

Both Amazon and Best Buy are already running the $150 off price, so go with your favorite retailer. You could wait for Google’s deals later this week too.

Amazon Links: Pixel 9 Pro XL | Pixel 9 Pro | Pixel 9

Best Buy Links: Pixel 9 Pro XL | Pixel 9 Pro