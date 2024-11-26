The Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band that we’ve been tracking since the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 is finally here. If you’ve been tracking this watch band with us, now is the time to grab one in several colors, assuming the steep price tag doesn’t hurt too much.

At $59.99(!), the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band comes in 4 different colorways, although there are 5 listed. You basically have Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony, but Google is offering different lug finishes with certain bands. Wintergreen has two lug colors, for example.

This band comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, so it should work on all Pixel Watch models dating back to the original. We’ve listed out each version for you below to get a feel for it. The biggest difference in size and colors comes down to Wintergreen, which is either 41mm with Champagne Gold lugs or 45mm with Hazel lugs. The other colors should be the same from small to large sizes.

41 mm

Obsidian / Matte Black Stainless Steel lugs

Porcelain / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs

Wintergreen / Champagne Gold Stainless Steel lugs

Peony / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs

45 mm

Obsidian / Matte Black Stainless Steel lugs

Porcelain / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs

Wintergreen / Matte Hazel Stainless Steel lugs

Peony / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs

Why do we care so much about this band? Glad you asked! Mostly because the Pixel Watch band situation is rough and doesn’t have many quality choices, especially for folks who are active. This band takes a blend of polyester nylon and elastane yarns to create a “workout-friendly” band that should take sweat and movement without worry. It also happens to be an official Google-made band, so it’ll fit properly and without the issues that many 3rd party bands encounter.

It comes in one length and we’re about to buy at least one because this is the band we’ve been waiting for at DL.

Google Store Link