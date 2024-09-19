The day after Google announced the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes and with band options to fit each, an unannounced “Performance Loop Band” was discovered in an Amazon listing that was quickly pulled. The band grabbed our attention because it was something new to the Pixel Watch band line and also because its description talked about running, the perfect fit for active folks, that sort of thing. It sure looked like an excellent alternative for those not fans of Google’s rubbery Active Sport and Active bands.

It has been over a month since the Pixel Watch 3 launched and there’s no new word on the Performance Loop Band. We did go looking for it today, though, and found listings in Canada that appear to be pretty new (all saying “sold out”). In fact, Amazon Canada listings popped up 13 days ago, plus Best Buy Canada has listing for all sizes and colors, leading us to wonder if this band option could be close to arrival.

Please be close.

For those who missed it, the Pixel Watch 3 Performance Loop Band was described as “your new run buddy” with a micro-adjustable hook and loop sizing system to get you the “perfect fit.” It’s made of polyester, nylon, and elastane yarn, so it has the “right amount of stretch during workouts.” It comes in a single-size band that fits wrists 137mm to 203mm. There are stainless steel lugs that attach to the case, with the band looping through one of those (and then hooking) to help you perfectly adjust to your wrist.

It comes in 4 colors and fits both 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3 models. Those colors (and model numbers for each) are below:

Mojito : GA06149-WW (41m), GA06148-WW (45mm)

: GA06149-WW (41m), GA06148-WW (45mm) Dark : GA06115-WW (41m), GA06145-WW (45mm)

: GA06115-WW (41m), GA06145-WW (45mm) Cosmo: GA06117-WW (41m), GA06147-WW (45mm)

GA06117-WW (41m), GA06147-WW (45mm) Light: GA06116-WW (41m), GA06146-WW (45mm)

As for pricing, the Performance Loop Band is listed at $79.99 in Canada. That price, when compared to other Pixel Watch bands in Canada, does give us an idea of the price in the US. As an example, the Pixel Watch Woven Band is also $79.99 in Canada, but only $59.99 in the US. The Active Sport Band is $69.99 in Canada, yet $49.99 in the US. There’s a good chance that this new Performance Loop Band will end up at $60 when it launches.

If you find one for sale, please let us know. We are officially on the hunt.

// Best Buy | Amazon