The Black Friday sale days are essentially here and I don’t see the deals getting much sweeter than what Samsung is currently offering. Thankfully, their best prices on devices like the Galaxy Watch Ultra improved since the last time we talked. The savings are up to $460 off thanks to an instant discount and beefed-up trade-in values.

$300 OFF, TRADE BAIT: You know the drill here – getting the best Galaxy Watch Ultra Black Friday deal is going to come through you trading in whatever current Samsung Galaxy Watch you have on the wrist. At the moment, you can receive an instant $300 discount by handing over a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Only a week ago, these prices topped out at $250.

You’ll also get $250 off with a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (from 2021!), $200 for the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 5 or Watch 4 or Watch 3, and $150 for several watches that are older than your children. Samsung will even give you $100 for any old Fossil or Fitbit smartwatch, plus up to $300 off for several Garmin devices. You’ll want to check trade-in values here.

$160 OFF BECAUSE LOVE: Once you’ve established the instant trade-in discount (which comes off today), you then just get another $160 off because. This is a Black Friday sale and so there has to be instant savings, right? $160 off is that instant savings number.

Combining $300 and $160 gives you a total of $460 off. At that big of a discount, Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to $189.99. And again, that’s the price you pay today. What a deal on a watch we raved about in our review.

Samsung Deal Link