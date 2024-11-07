Google keeps teasing us by regularly showing off a Pixel Watch band that they just won’t release, even though we’ve begged and asked a couple of times now. I’m talking about the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band that showed up again today in an official Pixel Watch community post that asked people to show off their band combinations with watch faces.

In the community post (here), they posed the question, “What’s your favorite Pixel Watch band combination?” They included a featured image (above) and then described a bunch of combos of Pixel Watch bands that are available for purchase and the watch faces that should be already on your watch.

But you see, the image they used shows off the unreleased Performance Loop Band in two colors on the left side. You can see it in that featured image, plus we’ve cropped it to really let you see it below.

For those who missed it, the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band was spotted on launch day of the Pixel Watch 3, but was never announced and was pretty quickly pulled by Google and retail partners that had listed it. And then about a month after the initial reveal, we noticed it freshly listed at Best Buy Canada with all of the colors and descriptions alongside it.

In the images posted today by Google, we get a brand new look at the “Light” and “Mojito” colors of the band attached to the watch. Previously, we had really only seen the band laid out on its own without the watch attached.

This is our most anticipated band because of the material choice, metal connectors, and wearability for daily outfits and also workouts. One of Google’s retail listings described it as “your new run buddy” and mentioned it being made of polyester, nylon, and elastane yarn, so that it flexes and moves as you need it to. It also looks pretty great as a combo of metal and knit materials.

But hey, we have no idea if or when they’ll sell this thing. Since they are mistakenly posting pictures of it, hopefully that means it is close.