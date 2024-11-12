The Pixel Watch has had an awkward last month since Google released Wear OS 5 to the Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2. After the update caused those two original Pixel Watch models to brick or show blank screens, Google acknowledged there was an issue and put a pause on rollout. Since making that acknowledgement, Google has gone silent on where things stand for the Pixel Watch series and when updates would continue.

It looks like today could be the day that things resume. There’s no official word yet from Google, but Verizon has gone ahead and told us that the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3 are all on their schedule as receiving an update today, November 12. This would be the Pixel Watch November update with security patches and a bunch of fixes.

The build for all three Pixel Watch models is showing as AW2A.241105.012, with November 2024 Android security patch levels. The changeglog for all three is essentially the same too, although the Pixel Watch 2 has its own line referencing a bug where the watch face wouldn’t load after a reboot.

Here’s the full November Pixel Watch update list of changes:

Provided the most up to date Android security patches on your device.

Provided general performance and stability improvements.

Addressed the following issues: A white Splash would appear when navigating to the watch face by pressing the Crown (rare). The watch face wouldn’t load on reboot. (PW2) Bluetooth® was failing due to a connection loss. Old, completed calls were still displaying as active.



Again, Verizon says this update is scheduled for today, so there’s a chance that Google confirms the situation within the next couple of hours. Once that happens, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until then, feel free to try this old Wear OS update trick to pull the update. Just know that without Google saying anything yet, it’s likely not available at the moment.

UPDATE : Google confirmed that the November Pixel Watch update is indeed here. This update resumes the update of Wear OS 5 to the Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2, with numerous bug fixes along for the ride. The Pixel Watch 3 is simply seeing security patches and bug fixes.

// Verizon