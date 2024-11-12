Google teased the kick off of Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 as coming “soon” at the beginning of the month. Today, they went ahead and flipped the release switch to “ON” and dropped the next big Android 15 update on us in beta form. If you like to test beta software on Pixel phones and devices that won’t go stable for several months, this is your chance to have some fun.

For Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, Google has made this first build available to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

What is Android 15 QPR2 Beta? For those who haven’t followed Google’s QPR (quarterly platform release) system in recent years, just understand that this is Google’s way of letting us all test upcoming updates that are of substantial size. These QPR or quarterly builds of Android often address dozens of bugs, can introduce semi-large changes or new features to Android on Pixel phones, and can go through several builds before they release to the public. Since they are quarterly, Google lets us test them months before they release. As an example, the Android 15 QPR1 that we’ve been testing since August will release in December. This QPR2 build is likely to release in March 2025, since it is officially called the “Android 15 March Quarterly Platform Release.”

Here’s the first release build info:

Release date: November 12, 2024

Build: BP11.241025.006

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: November 2024

Google Play services: 24.39.34

What’s new in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1? We’re about to find out. Check back shortly.

Download Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1: If interested, you can download from the following links to get started (QPR2 Beta 1 should be live shortly in the Beta Program for over-the-air updates if it isn’t already):