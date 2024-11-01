Even with yesterday’s big news about Android 16 shipping months earlier than we are used to, Google is still prepping for the launch of other big Android 15 builds. While many of us have been testing Android 15 QPR1 for months, Google announced that it is close to shipping Android 15 QPR2 as well.

In a short post to the Android_Beta subreddit, the Android team said that the Android 15 March Quarterly Platform Release (QPR2) beta program will “kick off soon.” That, of course, means that the QPR1 beta program is almost finished and will drop in stable fashion in December, which is a month from now.

We don’t yet know what will be included in the QPR2 update of Android 15, only that it is a quarterly updated that could contain dozens of bug fixes, as well as improvements. It will release in March 2025 for all Pixel owners after several months of testing through beta builds. As an example, the Android 15 QPR1 beta program is currently on Beta 3.

For those enrolled in Android 15 QPR1, you do have a decision to make, thus the reason for the Android team to tip us off about QPR2. If you want the stable version of QPR1 and would like to leave the Android Beta Program, Google is telling you that you need to opt-out of the program here. You may see a message to downgrade your OS, but you won’t want to do that unless you are fine with a full factory reset. Instead, ignore any updates that are presented after opting-out and then sit and wait for the stable release in December.

For those still enrolled who want QPR2 beta updates, sit tight and remain in the program. You’ll receive the QPR2 Beta 1 when Google releases it.