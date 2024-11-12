It’s only mid November, but companies are already posting up solid early Black Friday deals, with Samsung being no exception. We’re seeing very low pricing for the Galaxy S24 Ultra for those who have a trade-in device, but even those who don’t can save hundreds of dollars.

Below we’ll break down how to save max money on Samsung’s best traditional Android phone of 2024. If you patiently waited for Samsung to post these deals, your patience is paying off.

Max Savings: For those who want to save the absolute most and have a stellar trade-in device, you can get the phone for as low as $449 for the 512GB model. That’s $800 in trade-in savings, plus free doubled storage. Samsung even has enhanced savings on select color options. For example, Titanium Blue, Orange, and Green can save you $170 off the phone’s price alone. Most people throw a case on anyway, so save every single dollar that you can.

Save $300 With No Trade-in: For those without a trade-in, Samsung is still pretty generous. With no trade-in, Samsung is gifting $300 of instant credit towards purchase. With free doubled storage, and color option savings, you’re looking at a total of $899, which equals up to $520 of attachment-free discounts.

And of course, if you’re eligible for Samsung’s Offer Programs, which are savings for people who work in EMS, Education, or other eligible lines of work, we recommend checking if you qualify for additional savings. That’s more free money.

Follow the link below to snag.