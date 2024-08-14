Google released its final Android 15 beta patch this week and with that comes the start of an entirely new beta: QPR or Quarterly Platform Release. Specifically, this new beta will be for December (QPR1), meaning testers will have early access to to things the general public won’t see for a few months.

Google took to its Android Beta subreddit yesterday to announce the details.

With the release of our final Android 15 Beta 4.2 patch today, we are looking forward to our next Beta program cycle that covers our Android 15 December Quarterly Platform Release (QPR1). THANK YOU for contributing your thoughts and experiences to help shape the Android 15 release over the past months. Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 will kick soon. It builds on top of the Android 15 platform release and includes the latest bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance. If you take no action and remain enrolled in the Beta Program, you will automatically receive Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1*.

Importantly, the beta team discusses how to get onto the QPR track. If you are already in the Android beta and are now on Android 15 Beta 4.2, then you should take no action and you’ll automatically receive Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.

For those not in any beta, you can sign up right here. Just note that if you sign up for a beta, install it, then choose to opt out that your phone will need to be wiped.

The next opportunity to exit the Beta Program without a data wipe will be towards the end of the Android 15 QPR1 Beta cycle in December 2024.

We will keep you posted on QPR’s progress. They are typically large updates with big bug fixes, so they’re important to track to see which new features Google is cooking up for everyone.

Are you signing up?

// reddit