OnePlus is scheduled to fully reveal the OnePlus 13 in a couple of days, but that doesn’t mean the company isn’t spending each day up until that moment to share details of the device. They’ve run this playbook since the beginning and don’t appear to be stopping with their latest flagship phone.

In recent days, OnePlus has shared some pretty meaningful upgrades that will come to the OnePlus 13, at least for the China variant. Remember, OnePlus is going to announce the Chinese version of the OnePlus 13 this week, but may not tell us about the global version for some time. That said, we rarely see many differences between the two, if any.

So what’s new in the OnePlus 13? Guys, there are actual changes that might get you excited.

IP69 rating – is this a first? In a post on their official Weibo account, OnePlus says that the OnePlus 13 is both IP68 and IP69. That IP69 rating is a first as far as I know, and would be industry leading protection. IP69 keeps the same dust and particle rating at 6, but the 9 for water means it can withstand water jets of some sort. I’ll just take that to mean that it should survive even more extreme circumstances, although it could be overkill. But hey, we’ll take the boundary pushing from OnePlus.

6000mAh battery + magnetic wireless charging. In another post, OnePlus has confirmed that wireless charging is here with speeds up to 50W, as well as 100W wired charging. Those speeds should be able to quickly top off the massive 6000mAh battery inside the device. The OnePlus 12 had a 5400mAh battery.

OnePlus’ post also hints at magnetic wireless charging, although it could come through a special case they are selling. The translation in the post is somewhat confusing, but it does look like they plan to sell a magnetic charging case and they’ve said that it’ll work with both Apple and Android charging situations. This could mean Qi2 or it could must mean a wireless case like Pitaka sells.

Snapdragon 8 Elite and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. And finally, OnePlus has confirmed that the new Snapdragon 8 Elite will be inside the OnePlus 13 and that we’ll get an improved ultrasonic fingerprint reader (an upgrade from to optical units still in the OnePlus 12).

We’ll be on the lookout for those official OnePlus 13 details on October 31 because this is really shaping up to be a big upgrade with many improvements over the OnePlus 12, including a more modern design with less curves.