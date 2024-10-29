Samsung announced that Galaxy owners will have even more places to take their broken Galaxy phones this morning, with its partnership with Assurant getting expanded.

Following this news, Galaxy owners can take their device to more than 900 Assurant locations by year’s end for “certified, reliable, and fast out-of-warranty care.” Fixing things like cracked screens and battery replacements should be easier now, given the expanded access to care.

To locate the nearest repair shop, you can click here. In the meantime, be careful with those devices. Repairs aren’t always cheap.

Stay safe.

// Samsung