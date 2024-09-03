Pixel 9 series sports the new Tensor G4 chipset along with an updated Exynos modem. In our testing, things have been very smooth, with solid overall device and cellular performance. According to a new report, we now have an idea of what Google plans to with its next smartphone, the Pixel 9a.

The Pixel A series is always positioned to be a bit more affordable, so it’s no shock that Google has a few cuts in store. However, we were really hoping this new Tensor + Exynos pairing wouldn’t be touched, given how good it’s been for us. According to sources, Google will indeed use the Tensor G4, but will be pairing it with the older Exynos 5300 modem, the same found in the Pixel 8 lineup.

That isn’t the only change either. While the actual silicon of the Tensor G4 remains unchanged from the Pixel 9 series to the Pixel 9a, the packaging does differ. Pixel 9’s Tensor G4 uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging), while the Pixel 9a will use IPoP (Integrated Package on Package). In descriptions for this packaging, Samsung details that while cheaper, which is technically a good thing for Pixel A series, IPoP is thicker and warmer than FOPLP.

Much like Pixel 9 series, we fully expect the Pixel 9a to offer solid performance thanks to the G4, regardless of its packaging. Google has been clear that while its silicon isn’t designed to destroy benchmarks, it it designed to meet use cases.

Speaking of Tensor G4 and modems, recall that 2025 should be a very exciting year in the Google custom chip space.

