With the launch of Android 15 onto Pixel devices this week, Google pushed out a Feature Drop to celebrate the occasion. The new drop gave us at least 10 new features, one of which could be incredibly useful for those with multiple Pixel devices, including a Pixel Tablet.

A new feature called “Dismiss notifications across Pixel devices” syncs notifications between devices, leaving your life less likely to have old notifications waiting around on devices you may not use as frequently. It’s still so new that we’ve barely had a chance to use it, but we wanted to make sure everyone knew where to find and enable it.

Here’s what you need to do to start syncing your Pixel device notifications.

First off, you’ll need to have everything updated and on Android 15, of course. Once all of your Pixel devices are there, you will head into Settings and then search for “dismiss notifications.” This should bring up the “Dismiss notifications across Pixel devices” settings area, which lives within the Device Connectivity Service section. At some point, you should be able to find this all in Settings>Notifications, but I’m still not seeing it there yet and have had to search for it.

Once you find it, you’ll toggle on the “Dismiss on this device” button, which should then take you to another screen where you’ll allow notification access for Device Connectivity Service. You can choose which Google Account to use too, assuming you have multiple. You can see how these screens look in the image above.

Now, repeat this series of steps on all of your Pixel devices to make the syncing happen between them.

As Google explains, this setup ensures “Notifications you dismiss on either your Pixel phone or tablet will no longer appear on both devices” and that you need to “Turn on for all devices you want to sync” under the same Google Account.

Let us know how it goes!