The overall smartphone market for 2024 has seen stable growth after a 2023 that produced the lowest sales numbers in a decade. For Q3, things looked even brighter with the first Q3 year-over-year growth since 2018, and that could be because of a couple of things, like Apple and Google releasing phones slightly earlier than usual. Either way, it’s been a better year for many smartphone makers.

Google, according to data from Counterpoint Research, reportedly just moved their highest-ever smartphone volumes in a quarter during Q3. While the research doesn’t specifically attribute the record quarter to any device in particular, we know what Google just released.

The Pixel 9 series could be an early hit, assuming this data is correct. Google released 4 devices in the Pixel 9 series and all of them are excellent. We’ve reviewed the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and have found each device to be impressive, possibly leaders in their respective categories. Like, I’m not even a fan of foldables and yet the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is tempting me every day.

We’ll wait to hear from Google at their next earnings call, but I’d guess they will have big things to say about the launch of the Pixel 9 series. These phones are so good.

Other noteworthy items in this report suggest Motorola shipped a lot of phones, as did Huawei. Apple and Samsung were still the top dogs, as you might expect.