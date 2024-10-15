YouTube has announced a whole bunch of new features, all either now rolling out to users or available very soon.

A lot of the new stuff is based on what users were apparently asking for, according to YouTube, with things like fine-tunable playback speed (0.05 increments now allowed), sleep timer (for non-Premium users), improved browsing while in landscape, larger thumbnails, better responsiveness, plus an improved miniplayer.

YouTube is also introducing the ability to create custom playlist thumbnails using AI or their own photos from the camera roll. To create a custom thumbnail, simply choose an image from your camera roll, then personalize it with text, filters, or stickers. To generate a thumbnail with AI, tap “Create with AI,” pick a theme, and choose from the AI-powered creations.

As for the biggest announcement, that being the sleep timer for non-Premium users, here’s what it looks like. To access it, hit the settings gear on a video and then choose your time. We’re sure many have been waiting so long for this.

Check out the full list of what’s new by following the link below.

// YouTube