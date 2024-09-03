Mobvoi first released the TicWatch Pro 5 towards the back half of 2023 and then followed it up with the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro in May of this year. The watches are certainly filled with proper specs, but they’ve always been behind in software. Mobvoi weirdly released them both with Wear OS 3.5, even as Wear OS 4 had already launched on some of Samsung’s watches and was then released to Google’s Pixel Watch line shortly after.

Fast forward to today and the start of September of 2024, only months after the announcement of Wear OS 5 and the launch of the Galaxy Watch Ultra with Wear OS 5 onboard, and Mobvoi wants its customers to know that it is finally ready to ship Wear OS 4. That’s not a typo – Mobvoi is only now about to release Wear OS 4 to its top of the line Wear OS smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5.

As for timing, Mobvoi said in a blog post that the Wear OS 4 update will start in “early September” and hit watches in phases “over the coming weeks, varying by region and device.”

What’s new in the Wear OS 4 update? Here’s a long list of new items to Wear OS 4 and that is expected to be a part of the update from Mobvoi’s end:

Backup and Restore (Wear OS 4) : Helps you securely backup your data and settings from your old watch while keeping all of your data, settings and watch faces in place.

: Helps you securely backup your data and settings from your old watch while keeping all of your data, settings and watch faces in place. Phone Transfer (Wear OS 4) : Transfer your watch to a new smartphone without needing a factory reset.

: Transfer your watch to a new smartphone without needing a factory reset. Cycling Detection : Improvements in the accuracy of automatic cycling detection.

: Improvements in the accuracy of automatic cycling detection. Pre-identification Display : During pre-identification period, the Ultra Low Power Display shows the workout tile, allowing immediate access to workout data.

: During pre-identification period, the Ultra Low Power Display shows the workout tile, allowing immediate access to workout data. Enhanced Data Detection : Increased frequency of data detection during pre-identification from once per minute to continuous per-second detection, with added GPS data.

: Increased frequency of data detection during pre-identification from once per minute to continuous per-second detection, with added GPS data. Added 25 new professional workouts* : Hike, Kayaking, Cross-country skiing, Padel, Pickleball, Crossfit, Stair stepper, and more.

: Hike, Kayaking, Cross-country skiing, Padel, Pickleball, Crossfit, Stair stepper, and more. Enhanced Workout Data* : Some workouts have been upgraded to outdoor workout categories, with added outdoor statistics such as GPS, distance, and speed (includes rowing, outdoor speed categories like skating, horseback riding).

: Some workouts have been upgraded to outdoor workout categories, with added outdoor statistics such as GPS, distance, and speed (includes rowing, outdoor speed categories like skating, horseback riding). Customize Your Workout List* : Select from organized genres, quickly add across various workout sections, and drag to sort your list.

: Select from organized genres, quickly add across various workout sections, and drag to sort your list. Auto Pause : You can independently control the auto-pause feature for different workout types (supports Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Cycling, Hike, and Scrambling).

: You can independently control the auto-pause feature for different workout types (supports Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Cycling, Hike, and Scrambling). UI Enhancements* : Larger and clearer data display during workouts.

: Larger and clearer data display during workouts. Optimized calorie calculation : Improvements in the calculation of calorie tracking.

: Improvements in the calculation of calorie tracking. All-in-One TicHealth* : Integration of TicHealth, TicPulse, TicOxygen, TicZen, and TicSleep into a unified TicHealth app.

: Integration of TicHealth, TicPulse, TicOxygen, TicZen, and TicSleep into a unified TicHealth app. Real-Time Data Display* : Support seamlessly integrates real-time data from apps like Strava, adidas Running, and Nike Run Club on the Ultra Low Power Display (for eligible apps). Display live metrics such as heart rate, pace, distance, and speed, alongside additional fitness data like calories, compass readings, and elevation.

: Support seamlessly integrates real-time data from apps like Strava, adidas Running, and Nike Run Club on the Ultra Low Power Display (for eligible apps). Display live metrics such as heart rate, pace, distance, and speed, alongside additional fitness data like calories, compass readings, and elevation. Multi-language Translation Enhancements : Optimizations to the translation of multiple languages.

: Optimizations to the translation of multiple languages. Watch Face Customization* : Customizable watch face styles, colors, and complications.

: Customizable watch face styles, colors, and complications. Custom Button Functionality* : Side button now supports customization to open a user-defined app (default is the recent apps list).

: Side button now supports customization to open a user-defined app (default is the recent apps list). Other Bug Fixes: General bug fixes and stability improvements.

Let us know if you see update!